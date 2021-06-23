Windows 11 live event: Everything Microsoft announced

One of the most used pieces of software on the planet is about to get an upgrade. Microsoft announced a new version of its Windows software on Thursday, with a new look as well as upgrades under the hood. The new update, called Windows 11, comes six years after the last iteration, Windows 10, was first released.
Windows 11 will be a free download for Windows 10 users this holiday
[12:03 a.m. PT]
Windows 11 may be a big update to Microsoft-powered computers, but the company says it'll still be a free update for existing users when it arrives this holiday season.
Additionally, Microsoft said companies will begin selling "Windows 11 ready PCs" before launch.
Read more: Windows 11 will be free to download for existing Windows 10 users
Teams is taking on Apple's FaceTime and App Store
[11:47 a.m. PT]
One of the biggest complaints about Apple's FaceTime software is that it only runs on Apple devices. And even though Apple announced that this fall, Apple users can invite Android and Windows people into FaceTime calls, it's not like they have full access to the app.
Well, Microsoft believes its answer will be with its Teams software. The first way it'll do that is by building Teams into the Windows 11 taskbar -- so, essentially, no need to install Teams separately anymore. With Teams available on Apple and Android devices already, that goes a long way toward helping Teams become a bit more competitive.
Read more: Windows 11 guns for Apple FaceTime with Microsoft's beefed-up Teams video calls
That's not all, Microsoft also said it'll allow developers on its Microsoft Store for Windows 11 to keep all the money they make, rather than the industry standard practice of charging up to a 30% commission for app purchases.
The tech giant also said developers can use any commerce technology they want, which again is a shift from Apple and Google's policies of requiring app developers use their payments processing service, which automatically deducts their commission.
Read more: Microsoft unveils new Microsoft Store for Windows 11; let's developers keep all the money
Microsoft is making your computer more like an Xbox
[11:38 a.m. PT]
One of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's newest mantras is that Microsoft is "all in" on gaming. With Windows 11, Microsoft's folding in features like "Auto HDR," which uses computer intelligence to enhance the visuals in a video game. "The difference is stunning," said Xbox ecosystem exec Sarah Bond said during the event.
Read more: Windows 11 adds Xbox tech for better gaming
Windows 11 is official
[11:10 a.m. PT]
Microsoft officially announces Windows 11 (The name is real!). There's a bunch of new features, such as a Mac-like look, Microsoft Teams built in kinda like Apple's FaceTime, and widgets.
Read more: Microsoft Windows 11 is here
Read more: Microsoft Windows 11 adds Widgets to help surface content that matters to you
Read more: Android apps coming to Windows 11
Read more: Microsoft moves Start button to the center of the screen
Windows 11 starts out buggy
[11:05 a.m. PT]
Microsoft has an interesting history with live demos. Famously, Microsoft CEO Bill Gates had a major crash in a live demo of Windows 98. Now, it appears Microsoft's having the problem again. Just as Microsoft was about to announce the name of its new Windows 11 software, the company's livestream dropped.
Microsoft's Windows 11 event marred by buffering and streaming disruptions
About to begin
[10:53 a.m. PT]
Microsoft's big event is about to begin. In the meantime you can enjoy that apparently someone found reference to the name Windows 11 in one of Microsoft's code bases in the Github service it runs, according to Bleeping Computer. So, there you have it. But honestly, with all the speculation about the name and all the hints, if Microsoft doesn't call this Windows 11, most people will probably think the last few weeks were an elaborate prank by the company's marketing team.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.