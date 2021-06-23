Windows 11 live event: Everything Microsoft announced

Teams is taking on Apple's FaceTime and App Store

One of the biggest complaints about Apple's FaceTime software is that it only runs on Apple devices. And even though Apple announced that this fall, Apple users can invite Android and Windows people into FaceTime calls, it's not like they have full access to the app.

Well, Microsoft believes its answer will be with its Teams software. The first way it'll do that is by building Teams into the Windows 11 taskbar -- so, essentially, no need to install Teams separately anymore. With Teams available on Apple and Android devices already, that goes a long way toward helping Teams become a bit more competitive.

That's not all, Microsoft also said it'll allow developers on its Microsoft Store for Windows 11 to keep all the money they make, rather than the industry standard practice of charging up to a 30% commission for app purchases.

The tech giant also said developers can use any commerce technology they want, which again is a shift from Apple and Google's policies of requiring app developers use their payments processing service, which automatically deducts their commission.

