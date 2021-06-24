Windows 11 adds Xbox tech for better gaming

Microsoft

Microsoft gave the first glimpse of Windows 11 on Thursday, showing off the new features coming to PCs. It just so happens, the new tech added to the upcoming operating system was already available on the Xbox.

Auto HDR and DirectStorage are two new features coming in Windows 11 to improve how PCs handle gaming, and both were first introduced on the Xbox Series console. With Auto HDR, Windows will make it easy to turn on high dynamic range, if the hardware supports it, in order to have the best visual experience. Microsoft does have a preview of Auto HDR available for Windows 10.

Now playing: Watch this: Microsoft debuts Windows 11 with HDR gaming

DirectStorage is another Xbox Series feature that loads a game's assets directly to the graphics card instead of through the CPU to prevent the processor from being bogged down.

The Xbox app will also be built into Windows 11. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will not only be able to download from the catalog of games the service offers, but they will also be able to stream titles via Xbox cloud gaming. Cross-play between consoles and PCs will also be available.

Windows 11 is the first upgrade since the release of Windows 10 in 2015. Microsoft has yet to provide a release date for its upcoming operating system.