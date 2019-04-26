Windows 10's Your Phone getting Android notification syncing

Vishnu Nath/Microsoft

Want to sync notifications from your Android-based phone to your Windows 10 system? The feature is well and truly on its way.

Notification syncing is already rolling out to Windows Insiders -- that's the prerelease testing program -- which means it will be available to the rest of us relatively soon.

Vishnu Nath, Director of Program Management for Microsoft Mobile eXperiences, announced the update in a tweet Thursday night.

#WindowsInsiders using the #YourPhone app, we got even more for you! We have just begin a staged roll-out of syncing notifications from your phone to PC! pic.twitter.com/MZYT1rcIp3 — Vishnu Nath 📱💻📲⌨️ (@VishnuNath) April 25, 2019

We're likely to hear more about it during the inevitable recap of what the company's been up to at Microsoft Build, its annual developer conference which starts on May 6. We'll also probably hear about Microsoft's joining the trillion-dollar-market-cap club, which happened Wednesday after the company's earning's announcement.