Windows 10 X makes the OS more modular

Microsoft unveiled the Windows 10 X operating system on Wednesday, at an event in New York City. The OS will work with new dual-screen Surface Neo devices, expected to be available in late 2020.

Windows 10 X is part of Microsoft's multi-year journey to change the architecture of Windows and make it more modular, as we've already seen with the HoloLens 2, Surface Hub, and Xbox. The OS is specifically created for dual-screen devices, Microsoft executives said during the event.

More than 900 million devices now have Windows 10 installed, Microsoft announced last week -- up from 700 million devices about a year ago.

Previously codenamed Centaurus, the dual-screened Surface Neo devices were reportedly demoed internally a few months ago. Many had speculated that they would run a "lighter" version of Windows built on Windows Core OS -- a successor to Windows OneCore that would make Windows more modular to work across phones, desktops, headsets, and other devices, similar to Chrome OS. This appears to be Windows 10 X, known internally as Windows Lite and Santorini.

The notion of a dual-screen Microsoft tablet might sound familiar: In 2009, Microsoft developed the Courier tablet, which opened up its two screens like a book -- right around the time the first Apple iPad launched. However, the Courier was ultimately cancelled in 2010, before it ever came to market, as it was running a modified version of Windows and didn't align enough with Microsoft's Windows and Office product lines, CNET reported at the time.

The Courier was eventually replaced by the Surface hybrid tablet in 2012, representing the first hardware designed, built and sold by Microsoft to work with its Windows operating system.

The Surface Neo tablet will be a Surface device, but Dell, Asus, HP and Lenovo are working on similar devices, all projected for a holiday 2020 release. In May, Lenovo demoed a foldable ThinkPad X1 prototype -- a 13" tablet with a bigger screen than the Samsung Galaxy Fold phone, also projected for a 2020 release.

The Surface Neo will run on Intel's Lakefield chip, designed for dual-screen devices. This is a significant move for Microsoft, though not a surprising one, as Arm-based laptops from HP, Lenovo and Asus have not performed as well as those with Intel processors. The Lakefield chip features all-day battery life, thanks to much lower power usage when a device is waiting on standby.

However, the Microsoft Surface Pro X devices announced at the event will still run on Arm-based chips, with a Microsoft-custom version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon SQ1 processor. While Arm chips normally run at the 2 watt range, the SQ1 Arm-based chip runs at 7 watts, Panos Panay, chief product officer at Microsoft, said during the event.

