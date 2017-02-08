Windows 10 will let you watch TV as you work

Enlarge Image Microsoft

Multitaskers who need to watch video while crunching numbers in a spreadsheet will be delighted to know Windows 10 soon will be able to accommodate miniature video players better.

A test version of Windows 10 released Wednesday comes with a feature called "compact overlay window" that will always float atop your other windows. That could be handy for holding Skype video chats, keeping an eye on political hearings and yes, watching Netflix or the big game when you're supposed to be at work.

Microsoft is trying to pep up Windows development with gradual, frequent updates that make users happy and encourage developers to build better software. Slumping PC sales, though, are evidence that it's harder these days to fire up our enthusiasm for the latest laptop features.

Another new Windows 10 feature called dynamic lock is aimed at better security when you step away from your machine. "If your Bluetooth-paired phone is not found near your PC, Windows turns off the screen and locks the PC after 30 seconds," said Windows programmer Dona Sarkar in a blog post.

The new version, on Windows' "fast ring" geared for those who want the latest features before they've been fully tested, also includes dozens of bug fixes. If you're interested, check CNET's guide on how to get updates through Windows fast ring.