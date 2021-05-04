Windows 10 update will completely remove Adobe Flash Player in July

CNET

Microsoft finally ended support for Adobe Flash Player back in December. And while a fall Windows 10 update removed Adobe Flash Player from devices before the software reached end of support, Microsoft is taking another step to keep customers secure, removing the Flash component from Windows through another update rolling out in June, the company said in a recent blog post update.

Starting in June, "Update for Removal of Adobe Flash Player" (also known as update KB4577586) will be included in the Preview Update for Windows 10, version 1809 and above, along with every upcoming Latest Cumulative Update after that. As of July, the update will be included in the Latest Cumulative Update for Windows 10, version 1607 and version 1507. It will also be included in the Monthly Rollup and the Security One Update for Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012 and Windows Embedded 8 Standard, the post noted.

The latest major Windows 10 update, version 21H1, is also expected to arrive sometime this spring (here's everything we know about the Windows 10 spring 2021 update). When you make that update, Flash will be removed, according to the post.

If you'd like to remove Flash manually, you can deploy the update any time by searching for it in the Microsoft Update Catalog.

The final death of Flash doesn't come as a surprise: In 2017, Microsoft -- along with Adobe, Apple, Facebook, Google and Mozilla -- announced plans to end support for Flash by December 2020.

If you need to use Adobe Flash Player on your Windows device after you've updated, you have two options: Reset your device to an earlier system restore point (which you would have to create on your device before you applied the original fall update), or reinstall your Windows operating system but don't apply the update.

For more, check out how to download Windows 10 for free and the best antivirus protection of 2021 for Windows 10.