Windows 10 update removes Adobe Flash Player for good

A new Windows 10 update will remove Adobe Flash Player from your device, before the software reaches end of support on Dec. 31, according to a Tuesday Microsoft support post.

The update removes Adobe Flash Player installed in Windows 8.1 and Windows 10 versions 1607 through 1909. You can manually download it from the Microsoft Update Catalog. It can't be uninstalled afterward.

This news doesn't come as a surprise: In 2017, Microsoft -- along with Adobe, Apple, Facebook, Google and Mozilla -- announced plans to end support for Flash by December 2020.

If you need to use Adobe Flash Player on your Windows device after this update has been installed, you have two options: Reset your device to an earlier system restore point (which you would have to create on your device before you apply the update), or reinstall your Windows operating system but don't apply the update.

The news comes the week after Microsoft released the Windows 10 October 2020 Update, which is rolling out to all users now.

