Windows 10 taskbar is getting a personalized news and weather feed

The Windows 10 taskbar is about to get more personalized. On Wednesday, Microsoft is rolling out a feature to Windows Insiders called news and interests, offering quick access to a feed of content like news, weather and stocks in your taskbar that updates automatically throughout the day.

You'll be able to personalize the content you see in your taskbar feed to see the news you need at a glance, instead of having to open up a separate app, according to a Microsoft blog post. It's similar to the widgets feature in MacOS Big Sur.

The feed will also learn your preferences over time -- you can tell it which content you like seeing or don't like seeing by selection More options and choosing "More stories like this" or "Fewer stories like this." You can use emoji to react to stories as well.

The updated taskbar will also offer quick access to the Microsoft Privacy Dashboard, so you can customize your settings for your PC and the Edge browser.

If you don't want to see the news and other widgets, you can turn them off by right clicking on the taskbar.

News and interests will be available to Windows Insiders on RS_PRERELEASE builds in the Dev Channel. It will only be available to those in the US, Canada, Great Britain, Australia and India, and requires the new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser to be installed on your PC. Microsoft plans to evolve the experience over time, the post said, and will likely make changes before it is generally released.

