Windows 10 power slider will let you play longer or work harder

Power management on your PC doesn't have to be so hard.

Tucked into the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 15014 for PC and Mobile is a new slider user interface designed to make complicated power management a thing of the past.

The power slider UI being tested as part of the build will be accessible via the Taskbar power flyout. It's designed to let you quickly adjust performance for your needs, whether that's longer battery life or better performance. The slider is part of Microsoft's work to improve battery life for the Windows 10 Creator Update expected this spring, but it's currently nonfunctional and won't be seen by all Windows Insiders -- those users who've signed up to try out test versions of updates to the Microsoft operating system.

The feature was added at the request of PC makers looking to make it easier for people to fine-tune their computers for different scenarios. Microsoft will be working with computer makers to determine the best settings for the slider.

