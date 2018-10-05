Microsoft officially rolled out its Windows 10 October 2018 update on Tuesday (technically, version 1809) in conjunction with its updated Surface devices. Initial upgraders have begun to report the disappearance of the files in their Documents and Pictures folders.

So you might want to hit pause on that update -- here's how.

Users in r/Windows10 on Reddit and elsewhere have posted claims that after allowing the update to go through, many files attached to personal profiles, such as those in Documents and Pictures have been deleted from their drives. Many of those missing files appear to be unretrievable even with recovery software.

It's not happening to all users, but no one seems to have isolated the cause of the issue yet. We've reached out to MIcrosoft for clarification, but did not immediately hear back.