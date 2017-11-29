Windows 10 now on 600 million active devices

Microsoft

Windows 10 has found its way onto 600 million monthly active devices.

That's according to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who made the comments at the company's annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday, according to GeekWire. Microsoft wasn't immediately available to confirm the comment.

The company has high hopes for the broad adoption of Windows 10, which helped usher the company's transition from purely a software company to one relying more on services. Terry Myerson, Microsoft's vice president of operating systems, said he had hoped to see 1 billion devices within two to three years of the 2015 launch of Windows 10.

In comparison, Google boasts that Android has more than 2 billion active users.