Windows 10 now automatically recovers from bollixed updates

Whether you love or hate Microsoft's automatic updates for Windows 10, it's a given you'll run into a snag at some point. To deal with the inevitable botched installs before you start angry tweeting, Microsoft's added a new capability to Windows 10 that makes it automatically uninstall any update that's preceded a failed startup.

It will also delay reinstalling the updates for 30 days to give Microsoft time to diagnose the issues before trying again. The relevant updates include drivers, hotfixes, changes to system files, service packs and new features. Microsoft issued a brief support note to address this new behavior in case you experience it.

Why were recently installed updates removed?



Windows automatically installs updates to keep your device secure and running at peak efficiency. Occasionally, these updates can fail due to incompatibility or issues in new software. Your device has recently recovered from a startup failure if you have received this notification: "We removed some recently installed updates to recover your device from a startup failure." If Windows detects this, it will try to resolve the failure by uninstalling recently installed updates. This is only done when all other automatic recovery attempts have been unsuccessful.



To ensure that your device can start up and continue running as expected, Windows will also prevent problematic updates from installing automatically for the next 30 days. This will give Microsoft and our partners the opportunity to investigate the failure and fix any issues. After 30 days, Windows will again try to install the updates.