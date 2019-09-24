CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Computers

Windows 10 is on more than 900 million devices, Microsoft says

The number of installations has grown from 800 million in March.

Windows 10

Windows 10 has hit a new milestone.

 SOPA Images / Getty Images

Windows 10 is now on more than 900 million devices, Microsoft said Tuesday. The company added more new Windows 10 devices over the last year than it ever has before, according to a tweet from Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president of the Modern Life, Search and Devices group at Microsoft.

"From PCs to HoloLens to Xbox to Surface Hub, Windows continues to power innovation -- with more to come next week!" Mehdi added.

Windows 10 has seen notable growth in recent months. In March, Microsoft said it had been installed on more than 800 million devices, which was up from 700 million devices in September 2018. 

Mentioned Above
Microsoft Windows 10 Pro (OEM)
$139
See it
$143 Walmart
See It
$169 Best Buy
See It
$179 Abt Electronics
See It
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.

Microsoft Windows 10

Next Article: Best Chromebooks for 2019