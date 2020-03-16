Windows 10 is now on 1 billion devices

Sarah Tew/CNET

Windows 10 now has more than 1 billion active users worldwide, Microsoft said Monday. The milestone comes about two months after Microsoft ended support for Windows 7 and encouraged users to upgrade to Windows 10.

"One in every seven people on the planet are planning, creating, ideating, executing, moving, shaking and doing great things with Windows 10," Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president of modern life, search and devices at Microsoft, wrote in a Monday blog post.

Windows 10 is found in more than 80,000 models and configurations of laptops and 2-in-1s from more than 1,000 different manufacturers, Mehdi wrote in the post. It also powers Microsoft's Mixed Reality and HoloLens devices.

In the business world, 100% of the Fortune 500 uses Windows 10 devices, Mehdi wrote.

A decade ago, Windows was by far the world's dominant platform, but Apple and Android managed to beat it to this active device milestone thanks in large part to their mobile presence: Apple hit 1 billion active devices worldwide in 2016, and Android hit the 2 billion device mark in 2017.

For more, check out how to download Windows 10 for free, now that Windows 7 is dead, 11 easy Windows 10 tricks you didn't know about, and the best Windows 10 laptops to update your retired Windows 7 dinosaur.