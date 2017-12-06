Remote workers, bi-coastal teams, crowdsourced projects -- there are a lot of reasons to use collaboration tools, but few that are built around stylus or pen input. Microsoft has been teasing its own Whiteboard app for some time, and a public preview is now available.
Back in May, Microsoft showed off a tiny bit of Whiteboard and other stylus-friendly Office updates while talking about the latest Surface Pro updates. The just-released app promises to be a collaborative tool for real-time sharing of drawings, photos, graphs and more, not just for Surface products, but any Windows 10 system.
The preview of Whiteboard, available here, is free, with a catch. Any Windows 10 user can download and use it. To save work to the cloud, you need to log into a Microsoft account, and to collaborate with a group, at least one member must be an Office 365 subscriber.
The Whiteboard preview is available now for the English-language version of Windows 10, with support for other languages coming in "a few months," according to Microsoft.
