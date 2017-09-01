Windows 10 Fall Creators Update rolls out October 17

Microsoft

At its IFA keynote, Microsoft has announced the Fall Creators Update for Windows 10 will start rolling out on October 17. The free update, originally announced in May, will include improved support for mixed reality and virtual reality devices, a new photo app and many tweaks to the overall design and usability of Windows 10.

The keynote and accompanying blog post, from Terry Myerson, Microsoft's executive vice president for Windows and Devices, highlights several new features, such as new inking tools for stylus users, including the ability to draw directly on PDF files, new 3D features for the Photos app and a new gaming mode that limits background tasks for better game performance.

Official support for Microsoft Mixed Reality headsets, such as the models coming from Dell, HP, Acer and Lenovo, is also coming with the October 17 update, and those headsets are also expected to start shipping on or soon after October 17.