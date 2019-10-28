Win big with our 2019 Halloween costume contest*

CBSi

Calling all witches, warlocks, villains and superheroes that are planning on hitting the town for some good trick or treating. We joined forces with TV Guide and GameSpot because we want to see your best Avenger, John Snow or whatever inspired your creativity for Halloween 2019. If you impress our judges you might win one of our four prizes!

The costume contest is divided into four categories:

Individuals: you have to be 18 or older to participate

Groups: two or more people need to be part of the group photo and the person that submits it needs to be 18 years or older. They will be representing the group in the contest and they will be receiving the prize so it can be divided among the team

Kids: in order to participate in this category, you have to be the parent of the kid or kids in the picture. The minor must be under 13 years old in order to participate

Pet: this category is open to pets of all ages and types but they must be wearing a costume. And the pet's owner must be the one submitting the picture

Enlarge Image CBSi

We will be taking submissions until 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 3 and the judges will be deliberating the next day to choose three finalists per category based on originality, complexity, creativity, relation to the theme and a caption that describes the costume. On Nov. 5 we will be reaching out to all the finalists with a link to a poll and they will have until 10 a.m. PT on Nov. 8 to gather as many votes as possible. The contestants with higher votes will be our winners.

But what are the actual prizes you wonder? The winner of the individual category gets two $50 gift cards for Halloweenconstumes.com to help out with next year's costume and courtesy of Fun.com; a $25 gift card for CBS All Access, an Echo (3rd Gen) and a Nintendo Switch Lite. The prize for the group consists of a $350 Amazon gift card and five $25 gift cards for CBS All Access (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company).

If you win the kids category you will take home a $50 gift card for Halloweenconstumes.com, an Echo Dot Kids speaker, a Nintendo Switch Lite and a $25 gift card for CBS All Access. And the prize package for the pet category comes with a $50 gift card for Halloweenconstumes.com, a $25 gift card for CBS All Access and a Petcube Bites 2.

Phew! And now that I have explained all that you just need to read our rules, accept our terms and conditions and fill out the form above. Don't forget to add a caption because it will be part of the judging criteria. Also please make sure that your awesome costume photos do not feature nudity, hate speech or discrimination, as those will be disqualified.

We will also be making a gallery with the best submissions to show off the creativity of our amazing readers because last year's costumes were spook-tastic -- you should check them out in the gallery below. Happy Halloween!