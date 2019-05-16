Win* an exclusive limited edition Daenerys Targaryen pin and more!

Game of Thrones is coming to an end this Sunday and to commemorate the grand finale we partnered with HBO Shop for two Iron Throne worthy prize package. The grand prize winner will take home one exclusive limited edition Robert Ball Daenarys pin, one Fire & Blood Dolman, one Mother of Dragons Pint glass set, one For the Throne Daenerys Targaryen heat transforming mug and one Targaryen purse from Danielle Nicole.
The runner up winner will take home one Robert Ball Daenerys Pin, one Fire & Blood Dolman, one Mother of Dragons pint glass set and one For the Throne Daenerys Targaryen heat transforming mug.
How do you enter the giveaway? Just head to our Instagram post below, make sure you are following CNET and also complete at least one of the following actions:
- Like the Instagram post about the giveaway.
- Post on your Instagram account using the hashtag #CNETgiveaway (one post per participant).
- Tag up to five friends in separate comments. This is important because if you don't post in separate comments, it will only count as one entry.
- Sharing a post on your Instagram account using the hashtag #CNETgiveaway
And if you want to collect them all or you're more of a Lannister, you can also enter TV Guide's giveaway below because two lucky fans will win a prize pack that includes a limited edition Robert Ball Cersei Pin, a Lannister Sigil Wine Glass, a Lannister Sigil Snapback Hat and House Lannister Names T-Shirt.
Don't forget that you can stream this Sunday's final episode of Game Of Thrones on HBO Now. I would love to hear your predictions about who might take the Iron Throne, so please head out to the comments section and good luck!
