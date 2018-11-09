We want to make your cooking a breeze this holiday season with this online sweepstakes!
We've partnered with Chowhound to bring you more than delicious recipes. We want to help you to tackle this year's culinary marathon with an incredible package of prizes that includes a Google Home Hub, an Anova Precision Cooker 4.0 and a top-of-the-line Lagostina Martellata hammered copper 10-piece cookware set.
To enter to win this prize you need to fill out the form below, read our official rules and accept the terms and conditions. Once you've filled out the form, you'll get the option for more entries by referring your friends. You will get a unique link to share, and each friend who registers with your link will get you 10 extra entires -- yes, 10!
And if you want to keep increasing your chances of winning, you can also get additional entries by following us on social media or downloading our app. Good luck!
If you are having trouble viewing the form, please use this link.
Discuss: Win* a smart hub, a sous vide cooker and a copper cookware set for the holidays
