Win a limited-edition Death Stranding PS4 Pro*

The prize bundle comes with a custom 1TB PS4 Pro system and a custom wireless controller. *No purchase necessary. Valid only in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. See rules for details.

Kojima Productions

Twitter followers, rejoice! We're giving away a limited-edition PlayStation 4 Pro console to one lucky Twitter follower to celebrate the launch of the highly anticipated game Death Stranding, which comes out this Friday, Nov. 8. 

GameSpot's review describes the game as "dense, complex and powerful, steadfast in its belief in the power of love and hope when faced with overwhelming adversity." Check out the full review to get a deep dive into gameplay and storyline.

The limited-edition console includes a custom 1TB "PS4 Pro system and a custom DualShock 4 wireless controller inspired by the game, and Death Stranding on Blu-ray Disc. 

To enter this giveaway you have to be a legal resident of the United States, Puerto Rico or Canada, and be a follower of the CNET account on Twitter, @CNET. You also have to like and reply to the tweeted question shown in the post below after reading the official rules of the giveaway

Good luck, everyone!