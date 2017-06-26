Win* a Lightning McQueen RC toy!

1:20 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Do you want to have your very own Lightning McQueen? Now is your chance to see it come to life and remote control it using your phone.

Our review says that "Sphero's Ultimate Lightning McQueen is a Pixar movie come to life." It has different touch-sensitive surfaces, his mouth moves, his eyes are animated and the wheels move up and down. You can see it in action our video above.

I also had a chance to play with Sphero's Lighting McQueen. It was so much fun to make a little script and make it race around the office, but what really impressed me was that it really feels like a robotically animated collectible.

What do you need to do to take home this fancy animatronic worth $299?

Please read our rules carefully, agree to the terms and conditions and fill out the form below before July 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Remember, you can get up to 10 extra entries for each friend who registers to the giveaway using your unique link. Good luck!