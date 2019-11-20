Win a prize from our Holiday Gift Guide*

CNET

The season of gifting and thanking is here and the CNET team wants to say thank you to our readers with a holiday giveaway. This time around we want you to pick the prize you want and we are having a total of five lucky winners. Let me break it down:

The first step is to check the best holiday gifts under $250 and pick the prize you would like to win Best holiday gifts under $250 for 2019

Head to the form below and read the official rules and accept the terms and conditions

Fill out the from and don't forget to add the prize

Check your email and junk mail on Dec. 2 because we will email the potential winners

If you are having trouble seeing the form in your mobile device, please use this link.

Remember that you have the option of increasing your chances of winning by doing any of the additional actions on the form like following us on social media or checking our holiday gift guide. And because this season can be a little stressful I also recommend checking our holiday survival guide because it has very handy tips to keep your zen while battling the mall crowds.

Now playing: Watch this: Best gifts under $50 for the holidays

We want to say thanks again for your continuous support, feel free to hit the comment sections to let us know what has been your favorite giveaway so far. Also let us know what other prizes you will like to see in 2020. Happy Thanksgiving!