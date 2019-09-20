Win* a 75-inch TCL 6-series 4K TV

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

This giveaway is your chance to upgrade your next binge! One lucky winner will take home a free 75-inch TCL 6-series 4K TV with a Sanus wall mount. The winner will also get a Logitech Harmony Elite universal remote.

To join this giveaway you just have to read our official rules, accept the terms and conditions and fill out the form below. Filling out the form unlocks the ability to do extra actions (like following us on social media) and this will get you extra entries to increase your chances of winning.

If you don't see the form please click here.

Head to the comments section to let us know what shows you are binging this fall. Good luck!