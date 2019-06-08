Win* a 65-inch TCL TV, gaming consoles and Nerf Fornite blasters

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

CNET and GameSpot are partnering to celebrate E3 2019 with this amazing giveaway. The grand prize winner will take home a gaming bundle that includes a 65-inch TCL 6-series TV, courtesy of TCL; a Nerf Fortnite AR-L Elite Blaster, courtesy of Nerf; and a limited edition PS4 Pro bundle that comes with God of War.

Our prizes don't stop there, two first runner up winners will take home the retro NES Classic and a Nerf Fortnite TS Blaster. Two second runner ups will each receive a Nerf Fortnite TS-R Super Soaker.

To be one of the lucky winners you need to read the official rules carefully, accept the terms and conditions and fill out the form below. Looking to increase your chances of winning? Don't forget that you can unlock additional entries by following our social channels and checking our daily E3 coverage. Good luck!

Please use this link if you are having trouble loading the entry form.