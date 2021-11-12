Willow himself, Warwick Davis, introduces cast of Disney Plus reboot

Lucasfilm

In October of last year, Disney gave the people what (we assume) they wanted: word of a brand new Willow TV show on Disney Plus, with the one and only Warwick Davis reprising his role as the titular Willow Ufgood.

Now, a year later, Disney magicked up the very first look at the show... sort of. Although there's no actual footage from the series yet, a behind-the-scenes video sees Davis introduce the cast.

Forget what you know, or think you know, and meet the young(er) cast of Willow. The Original Series is streaming in 2022 on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/iUW7WpLd59 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

First up among his castmates is Dempsey Bryk (what a name), whose role is as yet undisclosed, but presumably has something to do with joining Willow on a fantasy quest. Amer Chadha-Patel plays a thief, while Ellie Bamber plays Dove, a kitchen maid.

Tony Revolori is apparently a fan of the original film, and Ruby Cruz plays a princess leading a mission to rescue her twin brother. Finally, Erin Kellyman plays Jade, a servant training to become a warrior. You may recognize Kellyman from Star Wars film Solo and from earlier Disney Plus series Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Incidentally, Davis' irascible interview style will be familiar to anyone who saw him play himself (or a version of himself) in the black comedy Life's Too Short written by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant.

The new Willow video comes Friday as part of Disney Plus Day, which brings with it new videos and teasers alongside new content on the Disney Plus service. Willow holds a fond, nostalgic spot in the hearts of many '80s (and even '90s kids) and it'll be interesting to see where this new show takes the universe.