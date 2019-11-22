Black Friday deal: Willow breast pump and accessories are 15% off

Willow

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

The Willow, a hands-free breast pump that's designed to sit inside your bra, is on sale for Black Friday. Starting Nov. 22 through Dec. 2, aka Cyber Monday, you can take 15% off everything on Willow's site, including milk bags and other accessories. Just use the code "15OFF" at checkout to get the discount.

The $500 Willow breast pump debuted at CES 2017 and got a lot of buzz because it's completely hands-free, allowing you to move around instead of being tethered to a machine while pumping. CNET's own Bridget Carey got to test the pump and praised it for giving her the freedom to tend to other tasks while using it.