CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Black Friday laptop deals Tesla Cybertruck Half-Life: Alyx Black Friday Apple Watch, Fitbit deals Walmart Black Friday 2019 Early Black Friday Deals
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Black Friday deal: Willow breast pump and accessories are 15% off

This truly mobile breast pump is on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Listen
- 00:37
willowpump2
Willow
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

The Willow, a hands-free breast pump that's designed to sit inside your bra, is on sale for Black Friday. Starting Nov. 22 through Dec. 2, aka Cyber Monday, you can take 15% off everything on Willow's site, including milk bags and other accessories. Just use the code "15OFF" at checkout to get the discount.

Black Friday 2019

The $500 Willow breast pump debuted at CES 2017 and got a lot of buzz because it's completely hands-free, allowing you to move around instead of being tethered to a machine while pumping. CNET's own Bridget Carey got to test the pump and praised it for giving her the freedom to tend to other tasks while using it. 

See it at Willow
Now playing: Watch this: How to get great deals on Black Friday
1:08
CNET Holiday Gift Guide 2019