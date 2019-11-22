The Willow, a hands-free breast pump that's designed to sit inside your bra, is on sale for Black Friday. Starting Nov. 22 through Dec. 2, aka Cyber Monday, you can take 15% off everything on Willow's site, including milk bags and other accessories. Just use the code "15OFF" at checkout to get the discount.
The $500 Willow breast pump debuted at CES 2017 and got a lot of buzz because it's completely hands-free, allowing you to move around instead of being tethered to a machine while pumping. CNET's own Bridget Carey got to test the pump and praised it for giving her the freedom to tend to other tasks while using it.
Discuss: Black Friday deal: Willow breast pump and accessories are 15% off
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.