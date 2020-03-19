Willie Nelson, Paul Simon and more to play free online concert tonight: Here's how to watch it live

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

Under normal circumstances, Willie Nelson would have hosted the annual Luck Reunion "anti-festival" in his backyard this week in Luck, Texas. With the show canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers are instead holding a virtual concert tonight. It will be streamed live, for free, for everyone under self-quarantine to enjoy.

The show is called 'Til Further Notice and will feature a number of acts, most of whom will be performing remotely from their own home. Artists slated to perform include Willie Nelson and sons Lukas and Micah Nelson, Lucinda Williams, Paul Simon and Edie Brickell, Margo Price and Jeremy Ivey, Nathaniel Rateliff, and Jewel. You can see the full lineup here.

The show starts tonight, Mar. 19 at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) and will go until 9 p.m. PT (12 a.m. ET). You can stream the show live on the Luck Reunion website, Twitch.TV or the Luck Reunion Facebook page. I've embedded the Twitch player here:

A digital tip jar is set up on the Luck Reunion website so viewers can donate via Venmo to support the artists and the charities of their choice. It's unclear how the money raised will be used. The fine print: "Tip donations raised will be divided equally, and transparently, among all performers. Should an artist wish to donate their share to a charity of their choice, or to a fellow artist in need, they will be able to do so."