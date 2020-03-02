CBS

The arrival of Star Trek: Picard on streaming service CBS All Access has left fans counting the cameos as beloved characters from previous Trek shows return to the small screen. Captain James T. Kirk won't be among them.

(Disclosure: CNET is owned by ViacomCBS.)

William Shatner, who led the original Star Trek television show and movies as Kirk, answered a fan's query on Twitter on Sunday. The fan wanted to know if CBS All Access would consider a Kirk series along the lines of Picard.

No. I think Kirk’s story is pretty well played out at this point. https://t.co/30qVk9uxKN — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 2, 2020

Shatner's response was short and strong: "No. I think Kirk's story is pretty well played out at this point."

Some fans might want to forget Kirk's fate as it was presented in the 1994 movie Star Trek: Generations. Kirk didn't survive the film. It wasn't pretty, but it may end up being the last word on Shatner's portrayal of the iconic Starfleet captain.