William Shatner comes to defense of Baby, It's Cold Outside

William Shatner, best known for his role as ladies' man Capt. James T. Kirk on the original Star Trek, is speaking up for a song that's created controversy lately.

The Oscar-winning tune Baby, It's Cold Outside has sparked heated debate over how its 1944 lyrics read to some modern eyes.

The duet features a man and woman volleying back and forth as he tries to convince her to stay with him. But what some see as innocent flirtation, others view as suggestive of date rape, especially the line, "Say, what's in this drink?"

CBC Music, a Canadian FM radio network operated by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, pulled the song from two of its holiday-music streams last week but now has restored it. When Shatner, himself a Canadian, began tweeting about the song on Tuesday, the CBC hadn't yet restored the tune.

First, Shatner urged his Twitter audience to, "Call in to CBC radio all day and get them to play 'Baby It's Cold Outside' over and over until midnight."

Call in to CBC radio all day and get them to play “Baby It’s Cold Outside” over and over until midnight! 😝😈 pic.twitter.com/qrRwAHOwYX — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 11, 2018

Some fans chided Shatner for getting involved in what they saw as a minor controversy, or pointed out the squirmy sections of the song's lyrics.

C'mon, Bill. Isn't there something, anything, you can find that is more important to rally for? — Greta GG (@GretaGarbolini) December 11, 2018

'Say what's in this drink?' - Dozens of women asked Bill Cosby that too. #MeToo — Mr. Greenhill (@dgreenhillb) December 12, 2018

But others felt he was striking a blow against extreme political correctness.

Good for you Mr. Shatner - I think this world has gone upside down & inside out with its political correctiveness. There are so many other more important things to devote time & money too. SO instead of blasting a cute song - dig a few bucks out of your tight pocketbooks and give — Micki Schmidt (@mickibh) December 12, 2018

If you actually listen to the song @CBCMusic, there's no coersion. There is suggestion. And the woman is in control. *She* decides to stay in the end. Banning that song is assuming that women aren't capable of being decision makers when it comes to their own sexuality. — SukySnowflake (@SnarkySuky) December 11, 2018

Some assumed Shatner was just goofing around, but no, the captain was boldly going exactly where he planned to go.

Even when the CBC reversed its decision, Shatner encouraged readers to keep the phone calls coming.

"I'd still call and request the song be played just to stick it to the Myopia Censorship Club members!" he wrote.

🙌🏻 I’d still call and request the song be played just to stick it to the Myopia Censorship Club members! 😏 https://t.co/5s8pRZaw92 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 11, 2018

Shatner is a fitting defender of the song. Not only does he have a new CD, Shatner Claus, where he duets with noted singers on classic Christmas songs, but Capt. Kirk seems like the kind of guy who might've convinced a woman to stay a little later in his quarters on the USS Enterprise back in the day.

Baby It's Cold Outside, which is more a winter song than a Christmas tune, isn't on Shatner's album.

CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.

NASA turns 60: The space agency has taken humanity farther than anyone else, and it has plans to go further.