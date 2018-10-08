Will the next smart home revolution take place in the kitchen?

Food is front and center at the Smart Kitchen Summit, an annual gathering of startups, appliances manufacturers, chefs and journalists that takes place Monday and Tuesday in Seattle. Unlike CES, IFA and other alphabet soup tech shows that display a broad swath of innovation, the Smart Kitchen Summit is dedicated to how companies are using internet connectivity, artificial intelligence and software platforms to streamline and improve the way you buy, store and prepare food. (Full disclosure: I'm participating in three panels during the summit.)

In past years, the summit has been the place where we've learned about new connected kitchen products, like Kenmore's line of Wi-Fi-connected refrigerators and NutriBullet's Bluetooth-enabled personal blenders that track the calories in your smoothies. The gathering has also provided startups a chance to show of prototypes of new products, like cooking machines and countertop drink makers. And we've seen plenty of guided cooking systems that use an app and connected induction cooktop to walk you step-by-step through recipes.

This year, I expect to see more collaborations between software platforms and smart large appliances, a natural progression of what we've seen take place in the kitchen. A few years ago, manufacturers were quick to throw some Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or NFC into an appliance and call it smart. But these established brands did not have the knowledge or nimbleness of small software companies. So instead of trying to compete with these upstarts, we've seen big appliances companies work with apps and software platforms such as Innit, Sidechef and Yummly

These partnerships ultimately want to create an experience in the kitchen that makes it easy to plan what you're going to cook, automatically order your groceries and have them delivered to your home, and guide you through the steps of making a recipe. And they could make it easier for you to become more interested in connected kitchen appliances if they work with apps with which you're already familiar.

Check this space over the next two days to see the latest news coming out of the Smart Kitchen Summit.