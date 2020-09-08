Will Smith announces Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot on Peacock

NBC

A Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot is officially happening, Will Smith has confirmed. Bel-Air is getting two seasons on new streaming service Peacock, Smith said in a YouTube video Tuesday. The reboot stemmed from a fan-made trailer showing a more realistic and dramatic version of the characters during modern times, which gained the attention of Smith in 2019. Now, it's becoming a reality.

"We have just officially closed the deal with Peacock with an unprecedented two-season order from a pitch," Smith said in the video. "What really clicked in my mind when I saw the trailer that Morgan did [was] the concepts in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reimagined as a drama. A real kid from West Philadelphia modern day, a Black family in Bel-Air, the Carlton character, a Black young Republican ... the heat that would be stirred up by these characters."

Smith also said he wants to see the Hilary Banks character in the world of social media and Instagram, Uncle Phil as a Black judge with young Black kids coming before him and Aunt Viv reentering the workforce after raising her family.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air first launched 30 years ago, in 1990. You can watch the gritty, fan-made trailer by Sun Squared Media on YouTube.