Will my iPhone XS fit in a iPhone X case? Yes!

Buying Apple's new iPhone XS may take a toll on your wallet, but you'll be able to save money on buying a phone case if you have an iPhone X case lying around.

That's because iPhone X cases fit on the iPhone XS. Both iPhones have the same height, width and depth, according to Apple's website.

You can check out CNET's full iPhone comparison chart below -- note the dimensions of the iPhone X and iPhone XS.

iPhone X specs compared to iPhone XS, XS Max and XR

iPhone X iPhone XR iPhone XS iPhone XS Max Display size, resolution 5.8-inch; 2,436x1,125 pixels 6.1-inch LCD Retina Display; 1,792x828 pixels 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED; 2,436x1,125 pixels 6.5-inch Super Retina OLED; 2,688x1,242 pixels Pixel density 458 ppi 326 ppi 458 ppi 458 ppi Dimensions (Inches) 5.7x2.79x0.30 in 5.9x3.0x0.33 in 5.7x2.8x0.3 in 6.2x3.0x.3 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 143.6x70.9x7.7 mm 150.9x75.7x8.3 143.6x70.9x7.7 mm 157.5x77.4x7.7 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.14 oz; 174 g 6.8oz; 194g 6.24 oz; 177g 7.3; 208g Mobile software iOS 11 iOS 12 iOS 12 iOS 12 Camera Dual 12-megapixel Single 12-megapixel Dual 12-megapixel Dual 12-megapixel Front-facing camera 7-megapixel 7-megapixel with Face ID 7-megapixel with Face ID 7-megapixel with Face ID Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K Processor Apple A11 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic Storage 64GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB RAM 3GB N/A N/A N/A Expandable storage None None None None Battery N/A, but lasted 11.45 hours in CNET's looped video playback test N/A, but Apple claims it will last 90 minutes longer than iPhone 8 Plus N/A, but Apple claims it will last 30 minutes longer than iPhone X N/A, but Apple claims it will last 90 minutes longer than iPhone X Fingerprint sensor None (Face ID via TrueDepth camera) None (Face ID) None (Face ID) None (Face ID) Connector Lightning Lightning Lightning Lightning Headphone jack No No No No Special features Water resistant (IP67), wireless charging, Face ID 3D unlock, Animoji Water-resistant: IP67, dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM), wireless charging, Face ID, Animoji Water-resistant (IP68), dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM), wireless charging, Face ID, Animoji Water-resistant (IP68), dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM), wireless charging, Face ID, Animoji Price off-contract (USD) $999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB) $749 (64GB), $799 (128GB), $899 (256GB) $999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB), $1,349 (512GB) $1,099 (64GB), $1,249 (256GB), $1,449 (512GB) Price (GBP) £999 (64GB), £1,149 (256GB) £749 (64GB), £799 (128GB), £899 (256GB) £999 (64GB), £1,149 (256GB), £1,349 (512GB) $1,099 (64GB), $1,249 (256GB), $1,449 (512GB) Price (AUD) AU$1,579 (64GB), AU$1,829 (256GB) AU$1,229 (64GB), AU$1,299 (128GB), AU$1,479 (256GB) AU$1,629 (64GB), AU$1,879 (256GB), AU$2,199 (512GB) AU$1,799 (64GB), AU$2,049 (256GB), AU$2,369 (512GB)

Apple sometimes releases new iPhones that can use the same cases as older models because they are close enough in size. For example, the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6 are able to use the same cases, even though the 6S is slightly thicker. But it doesn't always work out that way. iPhone 6S cases won't work on the iPhone 7 even though they are similar sizes, due to the changes to the camera and removal of the headphone jack.

Many case makers advertise that their cases fit on both the iPhone XS and iPhone X (like these from Otterbox). The iPhone XS and iPhone X also have the same rear-camera and notch placement, so you can use the same screen protectors or clip-on camera cases for both.

So if you have a spare iPhone X case you can use it with your new iPhone XS. If you don't have one, iPhone X cases should be easy to find because they've been on the market for about a year. You can check out some of CNET's favorite iPhone X cases in the gallery below:

