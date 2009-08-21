Will Avatar's 3D technology save the movie biz?

We dropped by CNBC's Power Lunch today to talk about James Cameron's upcoming Avatar movie and video game, and the related rush of interest in 3D technology. With a 16-minute preview trailer in select theaters, buzz is high, but so is the film's reported $240 million budget.
Will this give disaffected couch potatoes a good reason to get out to movie theaters (and pay a $2-4 premium)? Or will it end up like any of the previous attempts to 3D filmmaking -- consigned to the cultural kitch bin?
Check out the clip below:
