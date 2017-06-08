Will Apple's HomePod keep your conversations private? (The 3:59, Ep. 237)

We compare the various smart speakers on privacy, talk about Amazon's reaction to the HomePod and chat about former FBI chief James Comey.

Would a person concerned about privacy even want a smart speaker?

Can Apple sell safety with its smart speaker?

Google Home and Amazon's Echo speakers encrypt your voice recordings. With its HomePod, Apple takes the extra step of anonymizing your data, so even it doesn't know who's asking what. We discuss whether that's really a selling point, and whether a person concerned about privacy would even want a smart speaker. 

We also discuss Amazon's response to the HomePod, as given by the head of its devices team. And we touch on some of former FBI Director James Comey's testimony  about Russia's hacking of the US elections. 

Will the HomePod keep your conversations private? (The 3:59, Ep. 237)

