CNET

Can Apple sell safety with its smart speaker?

Google Home and Amazon's Echo speakers encrypt your voice recordings. With its HomePod, Apple takes the extra step of anonymizing your data, so even it doesn't know who's asking what. We discuss whether that's really a selling point, and whether a person concerned about privacy would even want a smart speaker.

We also discuss Amazon's response to the HomePod, as given by the head of its devices team. And we touch on some of former FBI Director James Comey's testimony about Russia's hacking of the US elections.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Will the HomePod keep your conversations private? (The 3:59, Ep. 237) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe:

iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher