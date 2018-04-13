Will Android P be Android Popsicle?

Enlarge Image Google

Read what you will into this, but one of the wallpapers in Google's new spring collection is an image of popsicles. Could it be Google dropping a hint that the P in its next-generation Android P mobile OS will stand for Popsicle?

Possibly. At least that's the theory presented by the sleuths over at 9to5Google, who point to the popsicles wallpaper as a hard-to-ignore clue as to what Android P (Android 9.0) will be called.

Google names each iteration of Android after a dessert and popsicle definitely qualifies. Previous names have included Donut, Cupcake, Eclair, Marshmallow, KitKat and Oreo. For frozen desserts you have to look to Froyo and Ice Cream Sandwich -- and perhaps we're due for another one.

There are plenty of other desserts that start with the letter P. Personally, I'm a fan of Pecan Pie, Panna Cotta or just plain Pudding.

We should find out soon enough whether we're getting Popsicle or something else. Google's annual developer conference, Google I/O 2018, runs from May 8-11. All should be revealed there.

Last month Google released a Developer's Preview of Android P. You can read about it here.

