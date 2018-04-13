Will Android P be Android Popsicle?

Read what you will into this, but one of the wallpapers in Google's new spring collection is an image of popsicles. Could it be Google dropping a hint that the P in its next-generation Android P mobile OS will stand for Popsicle?
Possibly. At least that's the theory presented by the sleuths over at 9to5Google, who point to the popsicles wallpaper as a hard-to-ignore clue as to what Android P (Android 9.0) will be called.
Google names each iteration of Android after a dessert and popsicle definitely qualifies. Previous names have included Donut, Cupcake, Eclair, Marshmallow, KitKat and Oreo. For frozen desserts you have to look to Froyo and Ice Cream Sandwich -- and perhaps we're due for another one.
There are plenty of other desserts that start with the letter P. Personally, I'm a fan of Pecan Pie, Panna Cotta or just plain Pudding.
We should find out soon enough whether we're getting Popsicle or something else. Google's annual developer conference, Google I/O 2018, runs from May 8-11. All should be revealed there.
Last month Google released a Developer's Preview of Android P. You can read about it here.
