Wildfire crisis prompts closure of all of California's national forests

David Odisho/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Citing safety concerns for firefighters and the broader public, the US Forest Service issued an order on Tuesday to temporarily close all of California's national forests to visitors. The closure will be in effect from Aug. 31 to Sept. 17 and includes all national forests in the service's Pacific South Region. The nearby Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, not within those bounds, remains unaffected by the order.

"We do not take this decision lightly but this is the best choice for public safety," regional forester Jennifer Eberlien said in the service's statement. "It is especially hard with the approaching Labor Day weekend, when so many people enjoy our national forests."

The service said more than 6,800 wildfires have burned 1.7 million acres across all jurisdictions in California since mid-July, while forecasts for the season are trending toward the same or worse conditions for the fall.