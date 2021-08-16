Wikipedia temporarily defaced with swastikas, social media users report

Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The reference website Wikipedia was reportedly experiencing problems Monday morning, as some social media users said the site was temporarily displaying swastikas when they tried to access articles.

When those people tried to look at pages, including those belonging to a number of actors, TV shows and politicians, they would instead be greeted with no text or images, just the Nazi symbol presented on a red background. The problem only seemed to affect the site for a short period of time around 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT, and Wikipedia returned to normal before CNET was able to replicate the issue.

This morning I visited a @Wikipedia page, and it was a red background with a swastika filling the page. It eventually reverted to normal, but it shows no edits. I have a screenshot, but don’t want to post it, because, swastika. Anyone else see something like that? — Shawn Powers (@shawnp0wers) August 16, 2021

It's unclear what caused the problem to occur, or whether a permanent fix has been implemented. The Wikimedia Foundation, which runs Wikipedia, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.