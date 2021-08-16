US investigates Tesla Autopilot Murder hornets are back Claim of stolen data from T-Mobile customers The White Lotus season finale Arcade1Up's Simpsons, X-Men cabinets Track your August child tax credit check

Wikipedia temporarily defaced with swastikas, social media users report

The online encyclopedia was apparently displaying the hate symbol on some articles first thing Monday.

gettyimages-1195526782

Wikipedia was behaving oddly for a number of users.

 Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The reference website Wikipedia was reportedly experiencing problems Monday morning, as some social media users said the site was temporarily displaying swastikas when they tried to access articles.

When those people tried to look at pages, including those belonging to a number of actors, TV shows and politicians, they would instead be greeted with no text or images, just the Nazi symbol presented on a red background. The problem only seemed to affect the site for a short period of time around 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT, and Wikipedia returned to normal before CNET was able to replicate the issue.

It's unclear what caused the problem to occur, or whether a permanent fix has been implemented. The Wikimedia Foundation, which runs Wikipedia, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.