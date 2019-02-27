On this podcast, we talk about:
- New claims that President Donald Trump may have known about Wikileaks' 2016 dump of Democrats' hacked emails
- A new task force at the Federal Trade Commission to scrutinize Silicon Valley
- AT&T's last constraint on its takeover of HBO-parent Time Warner finally lifted
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.
Wikileaks may bring Trump's latest crisis (The 3:59, Ep. 526)
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Discuss: Wikileaks may bring Trump's latest crisis (The 3:59, Ep. 526)
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.