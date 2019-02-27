CNET también está disponible en español.

Wikileaks may bring Trump's latest crisis (The 3:59, Ep. 526)

Plus, a US agency plans a task force as a tech watchdog and AT&T's ownership of HBO is official.

On this podcast, we talk about:

  • New claims that President Donald Trump may have known about Wikileaks' 2016 dump of Democrats' hacked emails
  • A new task force at the Federal Trade Commission to scrutinize Silicon Valley
  • AT&T's last constraint on its takeover of HBO-parent Time Warner finally lifted

