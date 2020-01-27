Wienermobile gets pulled over, and fans relish the jokes

Frankly, even the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has to obey traffic laws. And if the driver doesn't, he or she may end up getting grilled by the cops. And social-media followers will surely relish the many puns and other bad jokes about the giant hot dog-shaped vehicle.

"What really happened on that fateful day with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile?" the Waukesha County, Wisconsin, Sheriff's office tweeted on Monday. "The driver of the Wienermobile was stopped & given a verbal warning by a @WaukeshaSheriff for not following the Move Over Law (2001 WI Act 15, WI Statute 346.072)."

The driver of the #Wienermobile was stopped & given a verbal warning by a @WaukeshaSheriff for not following the Move Over Law (2001 WI Act 15, WI Statute 346.072)

Meat company Oscar Mayer owns six 27-foot-long Wienermobiles, and apparently one of them got burned. When the sheriff shared the photo of the pulled-over hot dogger, fans couldn't wait to serve up a pun. Here are the five best we saw.