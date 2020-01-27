Frankly, even the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has to obey traffic laws. And if the driver doesn't, he or she may end up getting grilled by the cops. And social-media followers will surely relish the many puns and other bad jokes about the giant hot dog-shaped vehicle.
"What really happened on that fateful day with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile?" the Waukesha County, Wisconsin, Sheriff's office tweeted on Monday. "The driver of the Wienermobile was stopped & given a verbal warning by a @WaukeshaSheriff for not following the Move Over Law (2001 WI Act 15, WI Statute 346.072)."
Meat company Oscar Mayer owns six 27-foot-long Wienermobiles, and apparently one of them got burned. When the sheriff shared the photo of the pulled-over hot dogger, fans couldn't wait to serve up a pun. Here are the five best we saw.
- "Thanks for helping us catsup on these laws; I really relish these kind of posts." --Scott Ehlke on Facebook
- "I guess the weinermobile driver just couldn't cut the mustard that day." --Ralph Redlin on Facebook
- "It's Wisconsin. The Weinermobile is the equivalent of the Queen's glass coach there." --Karendipitee on Twitter
- "Don't drive like a hot dog." --K Mad on Twitter
- "Shoulda been a misdeweiner, just sayin'." --Patricia Saavedra on Facebook
Discuss: Wienermobile gets pulled over, and fans relish the jokes
