Widen your desktop with a 22-inch LCD, $179.99 (after rebate)

It's rare to see a 22-inch LCD for less than $200, so I'm quite excited to find the Acer AL2216WBD on sale for just $179.99 (after a $50 mail-in rebate). This is a new unit, not a refurb, and it has a stellar pedigree.
For starters, check out some of the specs: a 700:1 contrast ratio, 5 milliseconds refresh time (ideal for games and movies), and DVI and VGA inputs. Better still, the AL2216WBD earned a five-star rating from more than 200 TigerDirect customers and a 7.1/10 from CNET. (Readers gave it an even better score: 8/10.)
In short, this is one sweet monitor, and if you don't mind waiting on a rebate, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal. I've got a similar model, the AL2223W, staring me in the face at this very moment, and I absolutely love it. The rebate deal ends January 31, but I'm pretty sure this baby will sell out before then. Don't wait.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.