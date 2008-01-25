Widen your desktop with a 22-inch LCD, $179.99 (after rebate)

TigerDirect

It's rare to see a 22-inch LCD for less than $200, so I'm quite excited to find the Acer AL2216WBD on sale for just $179.99 (after a $50 mail-in rebate). This is a new unit, not a refurb, and it has a stellar pedigree.

For starters, check out some of the specs: a 700:1 contrast ratio, 5 milliseconds refresh time (ideal for games and movies), and DVI and VGA inputs. Better still, the AL2216WBD earned a five-star rating from more than 200 TigerDirect customers and a 7.1/10 from CNET. (Readers gave it an even better score: 8/10.)

In short, this is one sweet monitor, and if you don't mind waiting on a rebate, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal. I've got a similar model, the AL2223W, staring me in the face at this very moment, and I absolutely love it. The rebate deal ends January 31, but I'm pretty sure this baby will sell out before then. Don't wait.