Wi-Fi climate control goes portable with this connected air conditioner

Chris Monroe/CNET

Italian company De'Longhi displayed its newest portable air conditioner, the Pinguino, at the International Home and Housewares Show in Chicago on Saturday. Wi-Fi-enabled and app-connected, this portable air conditioning unit makes remote control and voice assisted climate control possible without a smart thermostat and central HVAC.

The large, white plastic unit isn't a looker, but it can cool up to 500 square feet and has cooling, dehumidifying, fan and heat modes.

Connect Pinguino to the De'Longhi PAC app on your iPhone or Android device and you'll be able to control the unit remotely. Inside the app, you can set your preferences for temperature, create a schedule, adjust fan speeds and select the right mode.

Pinguino is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you'll be able to use voice commands to adjust settings. The model has a built-in BioSilver air filter to trap dust and keep mold, bacteria and mildew at bay.

The Pinguino Smart 4-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner is coming to US retailers in spring 2019 for $750. A separate Canadian model will also be available for CA$799.