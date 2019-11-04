Why wait? Save now with Dell's Black Friday Sneak Peek sale

Let's restate the obvious: Black Friday deals are no longer confined to the Friday after Thanksgiving. Amazon's Black Friday deals have already begun, Walmart has its "Early Access Sale" and Costco is readying its first holiday sales for Nov. 7. Dell is getting in on the early sales action with a Black Friday Sneak Peek sale that started a few days ago and ends at 8 a.m. ET on Nov. 18 (at which time it will, no doubt, be followed by another Black Friday or Cyber Monday sale). You'll find discounts up to 50% on a variety of Dell and Alienware gear as well as products from other manufacturers.

You can check out all of Dell's Black Friday Sneak Peek deals here.

Best Dell deals right now

Take a look below for the best deals right now and a few that are coming soon.

Sarah Tew/CNET With its current discount, Dell's budget gaming laptop limbos comfortably below the $1,000 mark. This configuration features an Intel Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics power the 15.6-inch, 1080p display.

Sarah Tew/CNET The XPS gaming laptop eschews Nvidia graphics for a midrange AMD GPU in the form of the Radeon RX Vega M GL, a graphics processor with 4GB of dedicated memory. The other specs on this 15.6-inch convertible include the Intel Core i5-8305G CPU, 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Alienware m15 is svelte for a 15-inch gaming laptop. This baseline model features an Intel Core i7-9750H, 16GB of memory, a 512GB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 graphics. The 15.6-inch display has a 1080p resolution and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate. Its GeForce GTX graphics are a generation behind, but still offer plenty of muscle for AAA titles. Read our Alienware m15 review.

Dell Look for something more basic and also versatile? The Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 is a 14-inch touchscreen laptop that can rotate into tablet mode. This configuration covers the basics with an Intel Core i3-8145U CPU, 8GB of memory and a 128GB SSD.

Dell This 25-inch, 1440p monitor sits in the sweet spot in terms of price, resolution and screen real estate. The 1440p image will look mighty fine on a 25-inch display; it's a step up from 1080p without the high price associated with a 4K display. It's also an IPS panel, which typically deliver wide viewing angles.

Sarah Tew/CNET These stereo speakers designed for your desk are half off. It's like you buy one speaker and the other is free. They'll be a big improvement from your monitor's internal speakers for games and music alike.

Best Dell deals coming soon

Dell This Alienware gaming tower goes on sale starting Nov. 7. Its Intel Core i7 8700 CPU may be a generation behind, but its Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU is the latest and greatest. It also serves up an ample 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD and 1TB hard drive.

Sarah Tew/CNET This 15-inch gaming laptop goes on sale starting Nov. 7 and packs a punch with an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. It also finds room for two drives, a speedy 256GB SSD and a roomy 1TB hard drive. The 15.6-inch display has a 1080p resolution and the speedy 144Hz refresh rate gamers need.

Dell Keep your laptop safe and secure. This backpack can fit up to 15.6-inch laptops and goes on sale starting Nov. 7.

