Why wait for Prime Day? Save now on Amazon's best Kindle e-reader and Cloud Cam

It's official: Prime Day 2019 starts on July 15. The big sale will kick off just after midnight Pacific time and run for 48 hours. Like last year, there will be more than 1 million deals available worldwide to Prime members.

But we've already seen significant discounts on a variety of Amazon devices -- including Echo smart speakers, media streamers and Ring doorbells. And many of these pre-Prime Day deals have been available whether or not you're a member of Amazon's Prime service.

At the moment, the pickings remain slim -- but there are worthwhile discounts on the 2017 version of the terrific Oasis e-reader and Amazon's excellent home security camera, which features free video-clip storage for 24 hours. We expect to see more discounts appear during the run up to Prime Day 2019, however. So stay tuned.

Kindle Oasis e-reader (2017 version) -- save $50 Sarah Tew/CNET The Kindle Oasis is the standard bearer for e-readers. It's slim, sturdy, waterproof and features a great 7-inch, high-resolution E Ink screen. Amazon just announced a new version, shipping on July 24, that lets you adjust the color tone depending on ambient light conditions but which is otherwise identical to older version that's currently on sale. Note that Amazon has cut $50 from the price of the both the 8GB version and 32GB model, which now costs $230. See at Amazon Read the Kindle Oasis review

Amazon Cloud Cam -- save $30 Chris Monroe/CNET Yes, it's affordable, reliable and easy to use -- but it's the free storage that ultimately gives Amazon's Cloud Cam an advantage over the home security competition. You get 24-hour video clip storage for free -- and if you want to extend the storage period to 7 days, Amazon's reasonable subscription starts at $7 per month. See at Amazon Read the Amazon Cloud Cam review

Originally published May 15 and updated regularly to note new deals and to verify sale pricing and availability.