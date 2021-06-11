Why wait for Prime Day? Resident Evil Village, Cyberpunk 2077 and more games are already on sale

Deal Savings Price









Prime Day is Amazon's two-day sales event starting on June 21-22. The sale is so big, however, that some deals are available right now. Resident Evil Village, Ghosts of Tsushima and Cyberpunk 2077 are just some of the games already on sale before Prime Day even begins. We've pulled together some of the biggest discounts available, including the lowest prices we've seen on some of the best games out right now.

Where possible, we've highlighted the game at a specific price on a specific platform. Keep in mind that some versions of the games listed are currently the same for all platforms, others are different prices on different platforms. For example, Cyberpunk 2077 is $20 on PS4, but $31 on Xbox One.

Capcom Resident Evil Village is the latest entry to the long-running Resident Evil franchise and answered a lot of questions from Resident Evil 7.

The long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 came out last December, only to face a storm of controversy thanks to a long list of bugs. Months later, many of those buys have been fixed, and at this price, it's hard to let this deal slide. You can also snag the Xbox One version at Amazon for $31.

Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET One of the best games to come out last year, Ghost of Tsushima has players traveling across the island of Tsushima in 13th century Japan and fight off the Mongol invaders.

Ubisoft Assassin's Creed Valhalla takes players to the ninth century. This time, a Viking warrior gets caught up in the longtime war between the Assassin Brotherhood and Templar Order.

Square Enix Outriders have players take the role of superpowered warriors who are humanity's best hope of surviving extinction. PS4 and PS5 versions are also on sale for $45. (Note: Xbox Game Pass subscribers can already play this game at no extra charge.)

Nintendo Nintendo games don't go on sale often so it's best to take advantage of them when they do.