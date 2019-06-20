Why wait for Prime Day? Save money on Amazon's luxury Kindle e-reader and the Kids Edition of the Fire tablet

Sarah Tew/CNET

We're less than two weeks out from July -- the month during which we expect Prime Day 2019 to fall. In fact, a leaked public relations email says the big sale will kick off this year on July 15. (Amazon didn't respond to our request for comment.)

We've already seen significant discounts on a variety of Amazon devices -- including Echo smart speakers, media streamers and Ring doorbells. And you haven't needed to be a member of Amazon's Prime service to take advantage of any of them.

Some of the low prices have evaporated in the wake of Father's Day. At the moment, the pickings are slim -- but there are worthwhile discounts on the Echo Input and the 2017-version of the terrific Oasis e-reader, as well as less-than-stellar deals on a few Fire HD tablets for kids. We expect to see more discounts appear during the run up to Prime Day 2019, however. So stay tuned.

Kindle Oasis e-reader (2017 version) -- save $50 Sarah Tew/CNET The Kindle Oasis is the standard bearer for e-readers. It's slim, sturdy, waterproof and features a great 7-inch, high-resolution E Ink screen. Amazon just announced a new version, shipping on July 24, that lets you adjust the color tone depending on ambient light conditions but which is otherwise identical to older version that's currently on sale. Note that Amazon has cut $50 from the price of the both the 8GB version and 32GB model, which now costs $230. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for $90 -- save $40 Joshua Goldman/CNET Amazon's Fire HD 8 is our favorite discount tablet. But if you're buying it for a child, it's worth paying extra for the Kids Edition. It's the same exact hardware, but includes a rubberized case, a full year of Amazon's excellent FreeTime Unlimited service (age-appropriate books and apps for kids) and -- most importantly -- a two-year no-questions-asked replacement policy. It may well go lower for Prime Day, but this deal gets you the 32GB version for $20 less than the "adult" version is selling for right now. See at Amazon Read the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition (2017) review

Echo Input for $20 -- $15 off Ry Crist/CNET The Input is a little cloud-connected coaster that lets you transform any speaker into an Alexa smart speaker. Connect it via Bluetooth or the included auxiliary cable. See at Amazon Read the Echo Input review

