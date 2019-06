Why wait for Prime Day? Amazon has deals now on Echo speakers, Ring doorbells and Eero Wi-Fi systems

Ian Knighton/CNET

We're now less than three weeks out from July -- the month during which we expect Prime Day 2019 to fall. In fact, a leaked public relations email says the big sale will kick off this year on July 15. (Amazon didn't respond to our request for comment.)

In the meantime, we're already seeing significant discounts hit a variety of Amazon devices -- including the full-size Amazon Echo on sale for $65, which is the lowest price on record. The deals on media streamers are back. The sale prices on Echo smart speakers and Ring doorbells are holding steady. And you don't need to be a member of Amazon's Prime service to get any of them.

We've rounded them all up below, and whether you're looking for a graduation gift or a last minute Father's Day deal, these are all pretty great prices. That noted, if you're looking for even bigger discounts, check out Rick Broida's roundup of all of Amazon's refurbished gear.

Echo Dot for $30 -- save $20 Amazon's pint-size smart speaker sounds great, provides easy access to the Alexa virtual assistant and was already a solid deal at $50. A $20 discount off that already-low price makes this one a no-brainer. See at Amazon Read the Echo Dot review

Echo (2nd generation) for $65 -- save $35 Tyler Lizenby/CNET Alert! Amazon rarely goes all the way down to $65 -- the lowest price on record -- for the full-size Echo. This is a deal. See at Amazon Read the Echo (2nd generation) review

Echo Show (2nd gen), Echo Dot and Philips Hue Bulb for $180 -- save $100 Tyler Lizenby/CNET Amazon really wants you to buy this Alexa-enabled smart speaker with a touchscreen display. In addition to a significant discount, the company is throwing in a free Echo Dot -- normally $30 on its own -- and a Philips Hue smart bulb. This is a complete smart home starter kit for under $200. See at Amazon Read the Echo Show (2nd gen) review

Echo Plus (2nd gen) for $120 -- save $30 Chris Monroe/CNET The Echo Plus is the Amazon speaker to buy when you're ready to start automating your home. The built-in Zigbee radio connects seamlessly with a range of smart lightbulbs, locks and sensors so you don't need a separate hub from SmartThings or Wink. See at Amazon Read the Echo Plus (2nd gen) review

Echo Input for $20 -- $15 off Ry Crist/CNET The Input is a little cloud-connected coaster that lets you transform any speaker into an Alexa smart speaker. Connect it via Bluetooth or the included auxiliary cable. See at Amazon Read the Echo Input review

Eero Home Wi-Fi system -- save $80 Josh Miller/CNET This is a rare discount on Eero's pricey system that amplifies your Wi-Fi network in order to improve internet access throughout your home. The hardware is well designed, easy to use and you can use Amazon Alexa to pause internet, locate a connected device and control a few settings of the system. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Blink Indoor camera (1st gen) for $63 -- save $16 This Wi-Fi-enabled, battery-powered camera runs on two lithium AA batteries that Amazon says will last for about two years. It also features free cloud storage, which means there won't be any monthly fees to access your saved clips of 720p video. See at Amazon Read the Blink Indoor camera (1st gen) review

Ring doorbell 2 for $160 -- save $40 Chris Monroe/CNET The second generation of Ring's video doorbell performs well and gives you the option of wiring it for power or using a rechargeable battery. And if you go the unwired route, you don't have to remove the entire thing when it's time to charge, just the battery. See at Amazon Read the Ring doorbell 2 review

Ring Stick Up for $150 -- save $30 The Ring Stick Up has all of the basic specs you want from a DIY security camera and is versatile enough to work inside or outside of your home. It doesn't provide free cloud storage for video -- that's an extra $3 per month -- or support for Google Assistant, but if you're already invested in Amazon's Ring/Alexa ecosystem, it's a fine choice at a good price. See at Amazon Read the Ring Stick Up review

Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $200 -- save $50 Chris Monroe/CNET The Video Doorbell Pro transmits video in crisp 1080p HD resolution, and it has a slimmer design than many other connected door bells -- which can be a vital consideration, depending on your door frame. This is a solid discount on this model. See at Amazon Read the Ring Video Doorbell Pro review

Fire TV Stick for $30 -- save $10 Sarah Tew/CNET The Fire TV Stick isn't quite as good as Roku in our book, but it's better than Chromecast at the same price. If you're a fan of Alexa or deep into Amazon's ecosystem anyway and want to give one as a gift, this is a good deal. In May, Amazon was offering this deal -- but only to Prime members. See at Amazon Read the Fire TV Stick review

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $40 -- save $10 Sarah Tew/CNET If you have a 4K TV, you'll want a streamer that does 4K, too. One of the cheapest is Amazon's, complete with Dolby Vision HDR and a remote that can control your TV and sound bar. This price matches the low we saw during last year's holiday season. See at Amazon Read the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review

Fire TV Recast DVR for $190 -- $40 off Ry Crist/CNET The two-tuner version of Amazon's excellent, cord-cutter-friendly Recast, which records and streams live TV from an antenna, is on sale for $190 or $40 off. And Amazon is discounting the four-tuner version by $50. Note: A Fire TV media streamer and HD antenna are required (they aren't included). See at Amazon Read the Fire TV Recast review

