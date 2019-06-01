Why wait for Prime Day? Amazon Fire TV devices are on sale now

Sarah Tew/CNET

Welcome to June. That puts us one month closer to July, which means ever closer to Prime Day 2019 (expected to again be in mid-July). In the meantime, thought, we're already seeing discounts on a variety of Amazon devices. At the moment, most of the deals are on the company's media streamers -- and you don't need to be a member of Amazon's Prime service to get them. We've rounded them up below. Whether you're buying a graduation gift for seeking out early Father's Day deals, these are all pretty great prices.

Amazon also recently updated its $50 Fire 7 tablet -- but that one can dip down as low as $35 during sales, so you might want to wait before picking it up.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Fire TV Stick for $30 (save $10) Sarah Tew/CNET The Fire TV Stick isn't quite as good as Roku in our book, but it's better than Chromecast at the same price. If you're a fan of Alexa or deep into Amazon's ecosystem anyway and want to give one as a gift, this is a good deal. Amazon was recently offering it to Prime members for $25, but this is still a decent deal. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $40 (save $10) Sarah Tew/CNET If you have a 4K TV, you'll want a streamer that does 4K, too. One of the cheapest is Amazon's, complete with Dolby Vision HDR and a remote that can control your TV and sound bar. Like the non-4K version, Amazon recently offered it up to Prime members for $15 off -- but $40 is not a bad price. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Amazon Fire TV Cube for $80 ($40 off) Sarah Tew/CNET The Cube combines a 4K streamer, an Echo Dot and a universal remote control, allowing you to control all your gear with "Alexa" commands. This was recently on sale for $70 for Prime members, and it sold for $60 back on Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Still, $40 off the retail price is pretty good. Oh, and Amazon just added more features to this product, too. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Fire TV Recast DVR for $190 ($40 off) Ry Crist/CNET The two-tuner (500GB) version of Amazon's excellent, cord-cutter-friendly Recast, which records and streams live TV from an antenna, is on sale for $190 or $40 off. The 1TB version is also on sale for $230. Note: A Fire TV media streamer and HD antenna are required (they aren't included). See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Echo Input for $20 ($15 off) Ry Crist/CNET The Input is a little cloud-connected coaster that lets you transform any speaker into an Alexa smart speaker. Connect it via Bluetooth or the included auxiliary cable. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Updated, June 1: Verified sale pricing and availability. Originally published earlier.