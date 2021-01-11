Why the First Amendment can't protect Trump on Twitter or save Parler

Bill Oxford via Getty Images

Conservatives are crying First Amendment foul as social media companies, like Twitter and Facebook, ban social media accounts from President Donald Trump and others they say have fomented violence in the wake of the attack on the US Capitol last week, while Apple, Google and Amazon have shut down conservative social media service Parler.

Twitter on Friday permanently shutdown Trump's personal account as well as other accounts he has used. Twitter said it was banning the president for his inflammatory tweets after the pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol as Congress met in a joint session to finalize the electoral votes for Joe Biden as president. Twitter also suspended the accounts of other prominent Trump supporters, such retired Gen. Michael Flynn, Trump lawyer Sidney Powell and several other supporters of the bogus QAnon conspiracy theory, embraced by many of Trump's most avid fans.

The move came after Facebook and Instagram suspended Trump indefinitely from their platforms. Twitch and Snapchat also disabled Trump's accounts.

Meanwhile, tech companies Apple and Google have banned the alternative social media platform Parler from their app stores. And Amazon has cut off its web hosting services to Parler.

The actions mark a dramatic turnaround for companies that have largely been hands-off when it came to speech on their platforms over the last several years. But the violence in Washington, DC last week served as a turning point, with companies moving to silence both individual voices and places where talk of violence could occur.

Conservatives say these actions are nothing more than censorship and a violation of their First Amendment rights to free speech.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted Friday: "Free Speech Is Under Attack! Censorship is happening like NEVER before! Don't let them silence us. Sign up at http://DONJR.COM to stay connected!"

If I get thrown off my social platforms I’ll let you know my thoughts and where I end up. pic.twitter.com/bO7wbfWWVr — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 9, 2021

But is this really a violation of the First Amendment? This FAQ breaks it all down.

Is it legal for social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook to ban Trump and others from their platform?

Yes.

Free speech protections under the First Amendment to the US Constitution applies only to the government censoring speech. It doesn't mean that private companies can't decide what types of speech it allows on its platform. Companies can and do have their own standards and policies that users must follow. And they can remove users who violate those standards.

"It's a common mistake people make in understanding First Amendment protections," said Clay Calvert, a law professor at the University of Florida Levin College of Law. "There is no constitutional right to tweet or post on Facebook."

Calvert said that private companies, like a publisher of a newspaper, are able to determine what can be posted on their platforms and what can't. They offer terms of service, which consumers agree to abide by.

It's this violation of terms of service, which Twitter, Facebook and others have said is the reason they blocked Trump using their platforms.

In fact, Calvert points out that it's the First Amendment that gives these private companies the right to moderate their platforms.

What was Twitter's reasoning for banning Trump?

The company said it was concerned about two tweets that Trump sent on Friday that could incite further violence.

"The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!"

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th."

Twitter said the first tweet, which refers to Trump's untruthful claims that he won the election, could be viewed as spurring followers to further violence to overturn the election based on his baseless claims of fraud.

The company said the second tweet could encourage those considering violent acts that the inauguration ceremonies on Jan. 20 would be a "safe" target since he wouldn't be attending.

"Our determination is that the two Tweets above are likely to inspire others to replicate the violent acts that took place on January 6, 2021, and that there are multiple indicators that they are being received and understood as encouragement to do so," Twitter said in a blog post.

Twitter, along with Facebook and Instagram, pointed to the terms of service, which prohibits inciting violence on its platform. Snapchat also issued an indefinite ban. All of them say Trump violated their terms of service.

Twitter flagged some of Trump's previous tweets for posting false information about the 2020 election and for perpetuating false claims that there was widespread fraud in the election.

Before the Capitol was stormed by pro-Trump supporters, the president had spoken to the crowd in front of the White House and had encouraged his followers to continue to walk down to the Capitol and to continue to fight. Meanwhile, inside the Capitol, Congress was meeting to certify the Electoral College votes for President-elect Biden.

What about Simon & Schuster canceling the publication of Sen. Josh Hawley's forthcoming book? Is that a First Amendment violation?

No. Again, First Amendment claims only pertain to censorship from the US government. Simon & Schuster, owned by ViacomCBS, is a private company, and it can decide what to publish and what not to publish. No one has a constitutional right to have their book published.

Any lawsuit that arises from the publisher canceling the publication of Hawley's book would likely be based on a breach of the contract between Hawley and the publisher. But it wouldn't be based on any First Amendment claims.

What about Apple and Google removing the social media platform Parler from the app store, and Amazon announcing it will no longer host Parler's service? Does this limit free speech under the First Amendment?

No. Just like social media platforms and book publishers, the First Amendment doesn't compel Amazon, Apple or Google to offer all apps or to provide web services to any company. The First Amendment and the free speech guarantee is limited only to preventing the government from censoring speech.