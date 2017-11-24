Why is Apple's HomePod 3 years behind the Amazon Echo? (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 111)

Subscribe to the Extra Crunchy Podcast
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 111
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
Why Apple's HomePod Is Three Years Behind Amazon's Echo
iMAC PRO NEWS:
iMac Pro Appears to Include A10 Fusion Chip for Always-On 'Hey Siri'
iMac Pro Could Include Mobile Connectivity for 'Always On' Theft Protection
FUTURE IPHONES:
2018 iPhones to Feature Upgraded Antenna Design to Boost LTE Transmission Speeds
Apple Working With Intel on 5G Hardware for Future iPhones
Apple Reportedly Working Towards Mass Production of Thinner and Brighter Micro-LED Displays
Apple Park Visitor's Center Now Open to the Public
Apple's Tim Cook tweeted a congratulatory message to Australia on its same-sex marriage vote -- using a New Zealand flag emoji
SOCIAL NETWORKING:
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.
