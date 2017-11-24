CNET también está disponible en español.

Why is Apple's HomePod 3 years behind the Amazon Echo? (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 111)

The HomePod is delayed to "early 2018," new iMac Pro details are out before its December release and an Apple TV tip from a caller!

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 111

Now Playing: Watch this: Why is Apple's HomePod 3 years behind the Amazon Echo?...
45:29

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

Time's Top 10 Gadgets of 2017

Why Apple's HomePod Is Three Years Behind Amazon's Echo

iMAC PRO NEWS:

iMac Pro Appears to Include A10 Fusion Chip for Always-On 'Hey Siri'

iMac Pro to feature A10 Fusion coprocessor, possibly for always-on 'Hey Siri'

iMac Pro Could Include Mobile Connectivity for 'Always On' Theft Protection

FUTURE IPHONES:

2018 iPhones to Feature Upgraded Antenna Design to Boost LTE Transmission Speeds

Apple Working With Intel on 5G Hardware for Future iPhones

Apple Reportedly Working Towards Mass Production of Thinner and Brighter Micro-LED Displays

Apple Park Visitor's Center Now Open to the Public

Apple's Tim Cook tweeted a congratulatory message to Australia on its same-sex marriage vote -- using a New Zealand flag emoji

SOCIAL NETWORKING:

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

