A man jumps on a frozen trampoline, and half a million people watch

I understand that in much of America masses are huddled and fur is wrapped around every human extremity.

This might be one reason why almost half a million people have watched a man jump backwards onto an iced-up trampoline.

I don't want to believe that people will watch just anything on YouTube that sounds like fun.

In this case, the video shows more than a minute of scientific preparation and only a few seconds of leaping. But perhaps I don't appreciate it fully.

It's made by Nathan Ziegler, reportedly a school principal from Minnesota. He enjoys doing slightly crazy things during cold weather. You might have had lovers like that, but they never put their actions up on YouTube.

Here, he wipes his trampoline of snow. Then he sprays water on it, so that it will freeze in Minnesota's chilly temperatures.

When he's happy that he has created the right platform, he stands on the trampoline, safe in padded clothing, and leaps backward.

Shards of ice fly. Everyone likes to see shards of ice fly.

I wonder, though, how many of his viewers are Canadians who look at Minnesota's supposed cold and sniff that this is a mere spring day.

Should you have been displaying your wares at CES this week, there is a lesson in this video. For all the rational thinking that goes on in creating products that you can wear, fly, drive or be driven by, people remain deeply irrational beings.

They like watching a man jump backwards onto an icy trampoline.

Because, well, there is no because.

